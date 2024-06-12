Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $450.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works makes up 3.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Bath & Body Works worth $450,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

BBWI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

