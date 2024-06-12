LM Advisors LLC Invests $741,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,514,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,381,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 198.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376,560 shares of company stock worth $240,032,613 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

