LM Advisors LLC Invests $686,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,276,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 113,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,806. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

