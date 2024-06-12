LM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,481 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 633.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.8% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

