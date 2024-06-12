Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $254.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.36 and its 200 day moving average is $283.85. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

