Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.22. 572,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 875,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,623.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,576. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,311,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

