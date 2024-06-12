LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Purchases $26,642.56 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer purchased 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,600.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LNKB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is presently -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNKB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.