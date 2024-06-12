Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 1,480,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,361,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Li Auto last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company's stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company's stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

