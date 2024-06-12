Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,562. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $372.39.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

