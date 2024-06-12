Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 5,626,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,484,367. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.16%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.