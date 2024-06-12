Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $493.79. 853,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,699. The stock has a market cap of $454.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.22 and its 200 day moving average is $506.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

