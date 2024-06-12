Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.10

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 2.7 %

LAND stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 645.50 ($8.22). The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 651.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 655. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,461.63, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($7.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.29).

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.28) to GBX 755 ($9.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 730 ($9.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 650 ($8.28).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £29,993.78 ($38,194.04). In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 16,439 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.21), for a total transaction of £106,031.55 ($135,020.44). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £29,993.78 ($38,194.04). In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,710 shares of company stock worth $4,534,382. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

