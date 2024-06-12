Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 404,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,000. Agree Realty makes up 5.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. 545,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,248. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

