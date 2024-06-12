Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $964.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lam Research Price Performance
Shares of LRCX stock opened at $999.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $936.08 and its 200 day moving average is $876.78. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,008.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
