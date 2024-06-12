L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$36,242.93 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,242.93 ($24,001.94).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Mark Landau acquired 14,167 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,150.23 ($29,900.81).
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Mark Landau bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,748.60 ($19,701.06).
- On Friday, April 26th, Mark Landau bought 35,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.97 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,330.86 ($69,755.54).
- On Monday, April 29th, Mark Landau bought 10,400 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.99 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,106.40 ($20,600.26).
- On Friday, April 5th, Mark Landau bought 61,453 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,202.50 ($116,028.15).
L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
