KOK Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. KOK has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $167,840.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00166197 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $49,736.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

