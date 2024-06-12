Kodiak Sciences Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27.

KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,173,832 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 62.5% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,608,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 618,991 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

