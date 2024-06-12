Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $7.49 on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

