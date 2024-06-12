Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kingfisher Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,483. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

