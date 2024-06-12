Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.38. 235,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.24 and its 200 day moving average is $540.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.16 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

