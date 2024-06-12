Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $104,332,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,161,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.61. 746,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

