Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,217 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $111,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,565,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 157,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

