Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 66,407 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,407 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.26. The stock had a trading volume of 127,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

