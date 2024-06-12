Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,570 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $58,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 205,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,694. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.