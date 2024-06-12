K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00. Insiders have sold 364,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,330 over the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

