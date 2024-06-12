K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $2.20 Million in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of Investcorp India Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVCA. Kim LLC increased its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 195,957 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

