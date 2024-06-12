K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 80,000 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 510.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,231. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

