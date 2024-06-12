JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 36,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 236,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

