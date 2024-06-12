Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.19 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and $127,563.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.45 or 1.00007773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00088617 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00127946 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,371.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.