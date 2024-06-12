James S. Hanson Buys 2,000 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortrea Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. 740,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,120. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTRE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Further Reading

