James S. Hanson Buys 2,000 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Fortrea Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. 740,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,120. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period.
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
Further Reading
