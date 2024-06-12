Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBL opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.31 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

