iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Declares Dividend of $0.31

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3103 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,211. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $244.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.62.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.