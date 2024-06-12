iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Announces Dividend of $0.49

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4946 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of TUR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. 249,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,210. The firm has a market cap of $237.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

