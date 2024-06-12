iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Announces $0.90 Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8991 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
SCZ stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,960. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.