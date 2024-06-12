iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.44

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBNGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.44 and last traded at $183.44, with a volume of 2099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.