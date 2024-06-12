iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.44

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.44 and last traded at $183.44, with a volume of 2099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.