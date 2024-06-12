iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $544.03

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $544.03 and last traded at $543.68, with a volume of 545192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $538.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.16. The company has a market capitalization of $469.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.