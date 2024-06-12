iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,847,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

