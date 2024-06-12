Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.08. 29,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.
Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of investment-grade US corporate bonds selected for value and quality factors. IIGV was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
