Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $24.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,872. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.46 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.49 and a 200 day moving average of $624.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

