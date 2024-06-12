Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $176.30 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $10.35 or 0.00015344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00046783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,226,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,603,983 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

