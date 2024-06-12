International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.49. 1,340,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

