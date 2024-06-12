Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 4,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

