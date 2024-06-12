Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.23

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 657828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insmed Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Insmed by 3,984.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,327 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

