Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$87,200.00.

Kevin Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.74, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$78,980.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.28. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$17.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

