Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) CAO Acquires $16,580.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $16,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Elena Verbinskaya purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

