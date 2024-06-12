Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) CAO Acquires $16,580.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHHGet Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $16,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 7th, Elena Verbinskaya purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

