Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) CAO Acquires $16,580.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $16,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Elena Verbinskaya purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
