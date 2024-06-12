Honeycomb Asset Management LP Invests $9.66 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 2.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

