HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) vs. First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 10.57% 5.41% 0.50% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HMN Financial and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $38.21 million 2.51 $6.01 million $1.29 16.66 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HMN Financial pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HMN Financial beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates community banking and loan production offices in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

