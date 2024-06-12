HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $318.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.48. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

