Hisham Shiblaq Sells 26,046 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 844,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.04.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT
Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.