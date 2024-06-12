Hisham Shiblaq Sells 26,046 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 844,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.04.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRCT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

