Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 2,810,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,811,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $155,882.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 951,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,821. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,359.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

